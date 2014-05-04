Benitez wants to maintain Coppa momentum

A brace from Lorenzo Insigne and a late Dries Mertens strike ensured Benitez of his first trophy in charge at Napoli as they overcame Fiorentina 3-1, despite having Gokhan Inler sent off.

Eight points separate the sides in the Italian top-flight, with Napoli all but assured the final UEFA Champions League spot.

However, in his debut season at the Stadio San Paolo, Benitez wants his side to finish the season on a high rather than looking ahead to next campaign.

"I am very happy with this win, especially since the team has given 100 per cent to get it," he said.

"Now is the time to enjoy this great victory, then we have to think of the Serie A match against Cagliari. There will be time to think about next year.

"This cup is also a merit for the president, whose work has led to the team's continued growth during this year. This victory is dedicated to the city of Naples.

"It is a great joy for the city and its football followers."