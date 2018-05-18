Bennetts the latest English recruit at Gladbach

Keanan Bennetts has become Borussia Monchengladbach's latest English signing following the completion of his transfer from Tottenham.

Gladbach gave Bundesliga minutes to both Mandela Egbo and Reece Oxford - two young English talents - this season, while Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman starred elsewhere in the division.

And Bennetts will now join that growing contingent after signing a four-year deal, with Gladbach confident the 19-year-old winger can follow in the footsteps of his compatriots.

"Keanan can play a variety of attacking roles," sporting director Max Eberl said.

"He has played for Spurs in the Premier League 2 and in the UEFA Youth League this season, and we back him to make the step up to the Bundesliga. We're delighted he has chosen to sign for Borussia."

have completed the signing of from ! May 18, 2018

England youth international Bennetts already speaks German thanks to his mother, who was born in Hamburg.

"Borussia are one of Germany's biggest teams," he said. "I'm really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Borussia Park."