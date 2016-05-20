Benteke unsure of Liverpool future

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke wants his future cleared up as soon as possible after an underwhelming debut campaign with the club.

Benteke, reportedly a target for West Ham, was a big-money signing from now relegated Aston Villa, but failed to live up to the hype, making just 14 starts for Liverpool and scoring nine goals.

And with no European football next season, after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Benteke claims many players at the club are keen to learn how manager Jurgen Klopp plans to use his squad in 2016-17.

"I think Liverpool bought me with my strengths and weaknesses – of course I have to adapt to the manager but now the season is over and we want to try to speak with him and to try and find a solution for next season," the Belgium international said.

"Losing the final is going to be a big disappointment for us, because now next season we are just going to play the Premier League [and domestic Cups] and we have a big, big squad.

"So we play just one game a week and it's going to be tough, so maybe the manager is going to make some choices.

"Of course there is going to be big change because Liverpool is a massive club and we cannot stay more than one year without Europe.

"I want to see the manager's plan for next season. I am not the only one who is going to do that. I think a lot of players want to know what is going to happen. I signed for five years, I didn't sign for one year. But now I have to speak with the manager and see his plan."

Benteke believes he is worthy of another chance at the famous club.

"I think it wasn't my best season, but when I had my chance I scored important goals, I didn't score goals in, like, 4-0s and 5-0s," he added.

"It's not that I am happy with that. I knew I could give more for the team but now the season is over I have to look forward and see what's going to happen next season."