Benzema going nowhere - agent

The agent of Karim Benzema has moved to quell speculation over the France striker's future, insisting he is "1,000 per cent" sure to remain at Real Madrid.

Benzema has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but his representative, Karim Djaziri, ruled out a move for the 27-year-old on Thursday.

Djaziri told Sky Sports News: "Karim is very happy at Real Madrid and he will be a Real Madrid player by the end of this transfer window, 1,000 per cent.

"Karim is not looking to move anywhere this summer."

Benzema joined Real from Lyon in 2009 and has been a regular feature in the first team under a succession of coaches at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He boasts more than 100 goals for Real in all competitions and scored 21 times last term - including six strikes in the UEFA Champions League.