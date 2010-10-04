Benzema late show annoys Blanc

"He did not play yesterday (in La Liga) so he should have been on time," Blanc told reporters as France prepare for two Euro 2012 qualifiers against Romania and Luxembourg.

"The meeting had been pushed back to 11:30, 12:30, and yet some are showing up late.

"I think that even if the meeting was at 20:30, some would still be late."

Asked whether he was considering suspending Benzema, Blanc said: "We already have suspended players, we're not going to shoot ourselves in the foot."

Benzema has already been criticised by Blanc this season as well as by Real coach Jose Mourinho.

Blanc, who took over from Raymond Domenech after the World Cup fiasco, said this year that Benzema should watch his diet, while Mourinho said the former Olympique Lyon should show more character.

France take on Romania at the Stade de France on Saturday before entertaining Luxembourg in Metz three days later.