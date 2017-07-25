Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear

Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat underwent successful ankle surgery on Monday, the club have announced.

The full-back fell awkwardly when challenging Franck Kessie during his side's 4-0 International Champions Cup defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

Bernat was sent home from China for treatment after head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the player would miss the remainder of their pre-season tour.

The 24-year-old was operated on in Munich after tests confirmed he had suffered a ligament tear.

"Juan Bernat was operated on successfully on his ankle on Monday morning in Munich by Prof. Dr. Markus Walther," a club statement confirmed.

"The 24-year-old Spaniard was injured in the game against AC Milan last Saturday in the 31st minute and then travelled back to Munich.

"There, the initial diagnosis was confirmed after a thorough examination: a tear in the syndesmosis in the left ankle."

Reports in Germany suggest Bernat is facing six to eight weeks out of action.