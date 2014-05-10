Bertrand set for talks over his Chelsea future

The 24-year-old defender has spent time on loan at six different clubs - including his current spell at Aston Villa - following his move to Chelsea from Gillingham in 2006.

In total, Bertrand has made just over 50 appearances for Chelsea, but has played in big games for the club, none more so than the 2012 UEFA Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Bertrand has also been capped at senior level for England and believes the time is right for him to force his way into the Chelsea first team.

However, he has hinted that he is willing to leave if he is viewed as a squad player.

"I'll go back to Chelsea in the summer and if they want me to play then that would be great," Bertrand told the Daily Mirror.

"Should it be other options, I suppose the ball is in their court.

"It's something we'll sit down and talk about in the summer.

"At this stage in my career I need to be playing. I don't want to be sat on the bench next season, so that is something we will discuss in the summer.

"For me personally I feel I'm more than ready. I deserve the chance to play there consistently, having had the experiences that I have done under numerous managers.

"I've learnt from some of the best players at the highest level. The likes of Didier (Drogba), JT (John Terry), Lamps (Frank Lampard), Ash (Ashley Cole) directly in my position. I feel it's my time. I'm 24, I'm looking forward to getting settled for the first time.

"I've had a taste of what it's like to be at the top, to win things. I've won the Champions League already. I've played for England a couple of times, in a crucial qualifying game as well."