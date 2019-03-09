Berwick Rangers use social media to reveal unusual insult directed at manager

Berwick Rangers produced one of the season’s most striking tweets from an official club Twitter account by accusing Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan of launching an unusual insult at his opposite number.

The Ladbrokes League Two club posted an update of a touchline argument during the 1-1 draw between the teams at Shielfield Park.

After Berwick had Declan Kane sent off, the club account wrote: “Ugly scenes in the dugout as Cowdenbeath’s manager has just told Johnny Harvey to ‘take his face for a s****’.”

Ugly scenes in the dugout as Cowdenbeath’s manager has just told Johnny Harvey to “take his face for a sh*te” #BRFC

— Berwick Rangers (@OfficialBRFC) March 9, 2019

Former Rangers and Dundee United player Bollan’s reaction was not immediately apparent but his own club media team appeared to see the funny side.

The Cowdenbeath account simply responded to the accusation with a clapping emoji, although it was not clear whether their approval was for their manager’s alleged insult or their opponents’ use of social media.