The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. A Premier League player has scored 15 top-flight penalties – more than any other club as a whole – since making his debut in the competition back in February 2017. Who is it?

record for penalty saves in a season:4 - Brad Friedel, Ali Al Habsi, Mark Crossley 's Neil Etheridge is one away from equalling them: 8 January 2019

2. Which club is on a record-breaking run of 29 Premier League matches without a single draw?

A reminder... 7 February 2019

3. Huddersfield Town have lost six home Premier League games in a row. The last time a club endured a worse run (nine successive home losses) was in 2012. Who was it?

Jan Siewert gives the latest injury news: “Chris Löwe has had an illness this week.“Isaac Mbenza is out for five or six weeks with a calf injury.” (AT) February 7, 2019

4. Pep Guardiola has lost more league games against Chelsea than he has any other team. How many times has he been beaten by the Blues?

Same again at the weekend please, ! February 6, 2019

5. Wolves' Raul Jimenez will become the second Mexican player to reach double figures in a single Premier League season when he scores his next goal. Who was the first?

" shooting, Raul Jimenez scoring! Super breakaway goal!"8 January 2019

Answers:

1. Luka Milivojevic

2. Tottenham

3. Wolves

4. Three times

5. Javier Hernandez