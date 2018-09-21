The big Friday Premier League quiz

Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of this weekend's Premier League action?

Well, fear not, we have it covered.

See how many of these they can guess correctly, safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

1. Ahead of their trip to Cardiff City, Manchester City are unbeaten in 21 Premier League matches against promoted sides. Who was the last newcomer to defeat them?

2. Sadio Mane is two goals from 50 in the Premier League and could become the seventh African player to reach that landmark. Who were the first six?

3. Manchester United are out to avoid suffering successive home defeats in the Premier League on Saturday. When was the last time Jose Mourinho endured such a run in a domestic league?

4. If Chelsea beat West Ham, Maurizio Sarri will become only the third manager to win his first six Premier League matches in charge. Who were the first two?

5. Prior to joining Everton, Theo Walcott scored 56 goals in all competitions for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Only one player has scored more - who is it?

Answers:

1. Burnley, March 2015.

2. Efan Ekoku, Yakubu, Nwankwo Kanu, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor and Yaya Toure.

3. Mourinho has never suffered back-to-back league defeats at home.

4. Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

5. Robin van Persie with 65 goals, one of which was for United.