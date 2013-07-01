Big Kick Off aims to break world record

The event, the Big Kick Off, aims to break the world record – held by Radio Five Live with 464 people - for the most people playing in a 5-a-side match.

The match will run from 9am until 9pm, with no previous football playing experience required.

"By coming along to play just 15 minutes of football, people will be helping to highlight the current rise in homelessness in London and across the country," said Fiona Ashcroft, Head of Fundraising for The Big Issue Foundation.

The Big Issue Foundation offers the homeless a livelihood as a vendor, with an opportunity to make a £1.25 profit on the cost price of the magazine when selling for £2.50.

It allows the vendors to pay for items often taken for granted, be it £10 for travel costs or £77 for a passport to open a bank account.

The registration fee for the Big Kick Off is £12 per individual or £50 for a team of five, with food and refreshments also available.

All the funds raised will go to the Big Issue Foundation. People can register online at www.bigissue.org.uk/BigKick

By Ciaran Kelly