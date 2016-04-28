Bilic: I might have to be a Manchester United fan!

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic admits he may have to become a Manchester United fan to secure European football for his side.

Bilic's men sit sixth in the Premier League - the final Europa League qualifying spot - and one point ahead of seventh-placed Liverpool with four games to go.

However, victory for Manchester United over Crystal Palace in next month's FA Cup final would see an additional berth allocated to the league, increasing West Ham's chances of continental football.

"We are feeling really motivated and good," he told a news conference. "And, of course, we would like to see Manchester United win the FA Cup to give us a cushion as well.

"Of course everything is in our hands, so we would rather do it ourselves than wait a week after the season and be a Manchester United fan."

A top-four finish is not beyond West Ham, but the eight-point gap to Arsenal makes Champions League qualification unlikely.

"Top four is very hard for us, but we didn't approach that subject 10 or eight weeks ago. We are still approaching the same way," added Bilic ahead of Saturday's clash with West Brom.

"We are still approaching each game as it comes, starting with West Brom. We have a full squad and it's a big boost for us.

"Top six is a target and has been for quite a while. With four games to go, we have a little gap but we can't afford to lose games.

"It's going to be hard with four really tough games and with Liverpool and Southampton there [in seventh and eighth], but we are on a really good run."