Birthday-boy Ings bags hat-trick

Fresh from opening his Liverpool account on Monday, Danny Ings added three more against Felda United to celebrate his 23rd birthday in style.

The England Under-21 international - a free transfer from Burnley after the expiry of his contract - had scored a late second in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Adelaide United earlier in the week.

Having now arrived in Malaysia, Liverpool opted to take on local side Felda rather than hold a training session, and Ings netted a treble as Brendan Rodgers' side ran out easy 7-0 winners.

Ings was one of a number of first-team players to feature, including Lazar Markovic and Mamadou Sakho.

Rodgers will hope for more of the same when his side take on a Malaysia XI on Friday.