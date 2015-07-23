Birthday-boy Ings bags hat-trick
Danny Ings celebrated his birthday by netting a hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-0 friendly win over Felda United on Thursday.
Fresh from opening his Liverpool account on Monday, Danny Ings added three more against Felda United to celebrate his 23rd birthday in style.
The England Under-21 international - a free transfer from Burnley after the expiry of his contract - had scored a late second in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Adelaide United earlier in the week.
Having now arrived in Malaysia, Liverpool opted to take on local side Felda rather than hold a training session, and Ings netted a treble as Brendan Rodgers' side ran out easy 7-0 winners.
Ings was one of a number of first-team players to feature, including Lazar Markovic and Mamadou Sakho.
Rodgers will hope for more of the same when his side take on a Malaysia XI on Friday.
