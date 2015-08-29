Blackett moves to Celtic on loan

Versatile Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett has joined Scottish Premiership side Celtic on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old broke through at Old Trafford last season - making 11 Premier league appearances during Louis van Gaal's maiden season with the club.

However, Blackett has yet to feature for United this term and will spend the season at Celtic Park with the Scottish champions.

Ronny Deila's men - knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek by Malmo - could be set to lose key defender Virgil van Dijk before the transfer window shuts.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with Premier League side Southampton in recent weeks.