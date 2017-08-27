Blame us, shout at us - Ozil apologises for Arsenal hammering

Mesut Ozil has apologised for Arsenal's "frustrating" 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge were all on target as Arsene Wenger's men were dismantled at Anfield on Sunday.

Ozil was ineffective in midfield and the Germany international said sorry after Arsenal suffered their second successive Premier League defeat, following a 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend.

"Blame us, shout at us, criticise us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game," Ozil wrote in a long Instagram post.

"We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.

"Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team.

"Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."

Like Ozil, Alexis Sanchez is in the last year of his Arsenal contract and the Chile international, who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club, also responded to the heavy loss at Anfield with a social media post, albeit without a written apology.