Blaszczykowski joins Fiorentina on season-long loan

Jakub Blaszczykowski has moved from Borussia Dortmund to Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The Poland international moved to Signal Iduna Park from Wisla Krakow in 2007 and was part of the Dortmund teams that won the Bundesliga in 2010-11 and 2011-12 as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2012-13.

However, injuries restricted the winger to just 20 appearances in all competitions last season and he has yet to play for Dortmund under new coach Thomas Tuchel this campaign.

"Kuba is not only a great football player, but also a wonderful person," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"For him it is important to gather a lot of match practice ahead of the 2016 European Championship. We wish him well in his sporting future in Florence.

"Kuba has given outstanding service to Dortmund and celebrated great success with our club and will remain a part of the BVB family forever."