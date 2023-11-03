Blind leading the Blind: How Danny managed Daley for the Netherlands

The Netherlands had a slightly unconventional dynamic within their squad at both the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, with father Danny Blind coaching son Daley.

Danny Blind, who played for Sparta Rotterdam, Ajax and the Netherlands in his esteemed career, found his way into coaching in 2005, when Ajax appointed him as their manager.

It wasn't until 2009 when he first worked professional with his son, however, as assistant manager at the same club. Over the next decade-and-a-half, Danny has ended up coaching Daley Blind in various guises on three other occasions, with senior Blind sandwiching two spells as Louis Van Gaal's assistant manager with the national team with two years in charge of the Netherlands himself.

Danny has coached and managed Daley on different occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Danny explains, Daley didn't receive any preferential treatment during those periods - though there were standalone moments that regressed into a father-son relationship, if only for a split second.

"We worked together professionally," Danny tells FourFourTwo. "I called him ‘Blind’.

"But there were certainly several occasions when I looked at him as a father, such as when he scored against Brazil in the battle for third place at the 2014 World Cup. I was so proud. But you quickly switch back to the team.

The pair still get to have a father-son relationship... sometimes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In Qatar, Daley ran to me after his goal against the USA – that was a special moment. I was more tense in the stands at Daley’s matches than during games where I worked with him. As a coach, you have to pay attention to everything else happening."

Daley Blind, who now plays for Girona in Spain, has managed to retain his place in the Netherlands national team squad, despite various health scares and lack of minutes in recent seasons. Danny, meanwhile, left his post as national team assistant manager following World Cup 2022.

