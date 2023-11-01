Tottenham Hotspur striker abandoned his car – just to score in the North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal is one of the biggest games in the Premier League calendar, so a player nearly missing the match after getting stuck in traffic certainly isn't ideal.

That's exactly what happened to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Serhiy Rebrov, though. Fortunately, the Ukrainian managed to reach the old White Hart Lane ground just in time for kick-off, and even retained his place in the starting XI despite his poor timekeeping.

Explaining to FourFourTwo how he had to battle through crowds ahead of the match against Arsenal, Rebrov had plenty of pressure on his shoulders that day - and not simply because of the imminent North London Derby.

Rebrov's goal helped Spurs earn a 1-1 draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I remember the derby against Arsenal in 2000 – I was stuck in really heavy traffic and running late," Rebrov tells FFT. "I had no choice but to leave my car around 300 metres from White Hart Lane and run for it, with loads of fans laughing at me and joking.

"I thought, ‘There’s no chance of me playing today’. I eventually made it to the changing room about 20 minutes before kick-off and George Graham didn’t look very happy.

"I was surprised to hear him say I was starting the game, but he told me I’d better score if I wanted to avoid a fine for being late. Thankfully, I scored in a 1-1 draw."

Rebrov also enjoyed his time at West Ham in the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

That goal certainly endeared himself to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful, though he only had two years in the Premier League before heading on loan to Turkey with Fenerbahce for two seasons. West Ham United followed, which clearly still has a place in the 49-year-old's heart.

"Like I said, I have fond memories from my spells at Spurs and West Ham, where I spent a season in the Championship. My son is a big Hammers fan and likes going to their matches, but I loved playing for both clubs."

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham have revealed that an individual was arrested after causing "criminal damage" to their stadium in October.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been linked with a £17m transfer in the January window, with manager Ange Postecoglou keen to build on the Lilywhites' strong start to the season.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven on Spurs' epic win over Liverpool and life in north London so far.