Boateng excited by Schalke's 'big future'

Boateng returned to Germany to join Schalke from Milan in August, reportedly rejecting the overtures of a number of Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old had previously enjoyed spells with Hertha Berlin and Schalke's fierce local rivals Borussia Dortmund, and insists he always planned to return to the country of his birth.

"About the links (to other clubs), I don't know anything but my agents spoke to all the clubs for sure," said the Ghana international.

"I chose Schalke for a couple of reasons. I wanted to go back home and I wanted to be close to my little boy, and I think it's a great club.

"There is a big future for this club because we have a lot of young players, and those were my reasons to join."

Boateng has made 10 appearances since moving to the Veltins Arena, scoring four goals.