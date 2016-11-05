Boateng withdraws from Germany squad

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been forced to pull out of the Germany squad for the World Cup qualifier against San Marino and the friendly meeting with Italy due to injury.

The centre-back picked up a knee and adductor problem in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday and had to make way for David Alaba in the closing stages of the match.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed the injury is not serious, but the reigning Bundesliga champions are reluctant to take any risks with Boateng.

"The injury is nothing too bad," Rummenigge told the club's official website.

"But it would be negligent to let him join the Germany team in his current condition."

Boateng has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this term, missing the opening weeks of the season due to a muscle problem.