Bojan still weeks away from Stoke return

Stoke City attacker Bojan is still a "couple of weeks" away from featuring in the Premier League, manager Mark Hughes said.

Bojan, 24, suffered a knee injury in January in a cruel blow after he had impressed in his start to life at Stoke following his move from Barcelona.

Having missed his side's 1-0 loss to Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday, Bojan still needs to regain fitness before returning.

Hughes said he would love to have the Spaniard, but is unwilling to rush him back.

"He definitely needs another couple of weeks because he isn’t quite up to speed for Premier League football just yet," he told Stoke City Player.

"He would have loved to have been involved I’m sure, but we want to make sure he is fit and ready when we do bring him back into the squad.

"I’m sure it won’t be long until he is ready and available to go again."