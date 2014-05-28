Boka confident Ivory Coast will advance

Ahead of their third straight appearance at the World Cup finals, Boka, who was part of both previous squads, believes Ivory Coast will qualify for the knockout stages in Brazil, having been placed in groups of death in 2006 and 2010.

On both occasions, Ivory Coast were considered unfortunate, as they were widely believed to have the quality, with the likes of Didier Drogba and the Toure brothers, to push on in the knockout stages, if they had been given a slightly easier draw in their group.

In Brazil, Ivory Coast have been pooled with Colombia, Greece and Japan in Group C and Boka is confident the African nation can finally live up to the world's expectations.

"They are very good teams but we have a great chance," the 31-year-old told FIFA.com.

"We've got excellent players in our squad and we know what we're capable of as a team.

"In Brazil we're going to show the world what we can really do.

"This time we're going to make it."

Boka played in all three games when Ivory Coast failed to make it out of Group C at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, losing to Argentina and the Netherlands before beating Serbia and Montenegro.

Four years ago, the Stuttgart defender only played in his country's third game in South Africa, as Ivory Coast defeated North Korea 3-0 after a loss to Brazil and a 1-1 draw with Portugal, but he believes his experience will be crucial.

"I'm one of the most experienced players and it's very important to me to help the younger guys and take some of the pressure off them. I'd like to pass on my experience," Boka said.

Boka will join Malaga after the World Cup, having signed with the La Liga club on May 1 to end his eight-year stint with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

The pint-sized left-back also knows Brazil 2014 will represent another ending in his career.

"This could be my last World Cup," Boka said.

"I want to show everybody one more time that I'm a good player."