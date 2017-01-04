Bolasie could be out for 12 months, says Koeman

Everton will be without winger Yannick Bolasie for the majority of 2017, manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

DR Congo international Bolasie was widely expected to miss the remainder of the current season after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the start of last month.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to treat the problem and Koeman explained he is likely to be out for between 10 and 12 months.

Speaking during Everton's general meeting at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on Wednesday, the Dutchman said: "He's, at the moment, optimistic. It is a long-term injury, 10, 11, 12 months.

"He will come back, he has a strong mentality."

Bolasie impressed at Goodison Park having signed from Crystal Palace in August – a deal reported to be worth in the region of £27million.

He scored his maiden Everton goal at Burnley in October and has supplied four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.