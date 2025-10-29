Manchester United in talks to sign big-money Swedish star: report
Manchester United are closing in on an exciting signing, as Ruben Amorim adds more quality to his squad
Manchester United are closing in on signing a Swedish star for a big fee.
After three wins in a row, things are looking rosier for Manchester United, who appeared to have turned a corner under Ruben Amorim's stewardship following a slow start to the season.
The Portuguese appears keen to keep the momentum, too, with focus turning to the January transfer window, as the Red Devils look to strengthen their squad.
Manchester United are still looking to add talent to their side in January
United addressed their attacking woes with the triple swoop of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo over the summer – and all three are bedding in well.
But with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitting in March of this year that several players were “not good enough”, FourFourTwo understands that the club's ownership beleive it will take a couple more transfer windows before Amorim makes significant progress with his squad.
With talk of potential January buys, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Red Devils are in “concrete negotiations” over a move for Swedish teen, Kevin Filling.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg claimed that the 16-year-old could leave AIK “as early as this winter”, with United heading the charge for his signature along with unnamed Bundesliga outfits.
The youngster is valued at €3 million – which is a steep fee considering his age.
United may well look to offload Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutchman failing to set the Premier League alight, and Filling may well step into his role as a deputy to the likes of Sesko in the first team.
More likely, however, is that Norwegian teen sensation Chido Obi steps up for the senior side more, with Filling developing more in the youth sides.
United conducted similar deals last winter when they brought in prospects Obi and his Arsenal team-mate Ayden Heaven in cut-price moves, offering the Hale End pair the opportunity to step up to the first team under Amorim.
Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest when Premier League action returns this weekend.
