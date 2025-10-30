Last minute Premier League tickets! Five games with deals still available for fans this weekend

The Premier League just keeps on delivering and the weekend ahead promises another batch of blockbuster action up and down the nation.
If you want to know how to watch your team this weekend, FourFourTwo is here to bring you all the information you need. We've got the lowdown on how to pick up last-minute tickets too.
Last-minute Premier League ticket deals
Burnley vs Arsenal
The Premier League leaders head to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon knowing that they could end the day seven points clear.
Arsenal have only dropped points against Liverpool and Manchester City this season, putting them in a promising position as the first quarter of the season comes to an end. It's less rosy for Burnley but they come into this match on the back of successive league wins against Leeds United and Wolverhampton, taking their tally to 10 points.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
After a thumping win at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, Crystal Palace look to rediscover their best form in the Premier League on Saturday. They were previously winless in four matches in all competitions.
Keith Andrews and Brentford are level on points with the Eagles, with four wins and four losses in their nine league matches to date. Having lost their manager and sold some of their most important players, the Bees are in good shape thanks to recent wins over both Liverpool and Manchester United.
Fulham vs Wolves
It's been a brutal season so far for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are winless in the Premier League and upsetting their supporters more with every passing week.
Wolves take on a Fulham team with a few issues of their own to iron out. Marco Silva's side have lost their last four league matches and needed penalties to knock Wycombe Wanderers out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The away team won this fixture 4-1 last season and both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Saturday's teatime kick-off is a very tasty encounter between London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
A 2-0 win would take the Blues past Spurs on goals scored in a condensed top half of the table and they have won the last four matches between these familiar foes.
Spurs have won just one Premier League game against Chelsea in the last 13 attempts.
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
High-flying Bournemouth haven't lost a Premier League match since they visited Anfield on a Friday night in the middle of August. They sit in second, demonstrably one of the division's most in-form teams.
They face another big test away from home on Sunday afternoon. Manchester City lost their most recent league match but the world's biggest goal threat can't be ignored.
City were unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions before they were defeated by Aston Villa last weekend.
