When will Chelsea's Cole Palmer return from injury? Premier League injury update

Chelsea have been forced to get used to life without Cole Palmer during an injury-hit start to the season for the forward.

The England star has missed the Blues' past eight games since being withdrawn in the first half of the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on September 20.

Palmer has been troubled by a persistent groin injury and his return date, initially set for 'soon' after the October international break, has already been pushed back.

When is Cole Palmer expected to return from injury?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has already revised Palmer's expected return date (Image credit: Getty Images)

That miserable trip to Old Trafford was one of just four appearances this season for Palmer, who is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

He was sidelined for almost a month after starting Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, before playing three times in a week that culminated in the defeat by United.

Palmer has not featured for England since June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having initially hoped Palmer would be back soon after Chelsea returned to Premier League action following this month's international break, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca is now not expecting him back until December.

"Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks,” the Italian said on October 17.

“Yes, absolutely [he still doesn’t need surgery]. We try just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that."

Chelsea have been in good form in Palmer's absence, winning six and losing two of their eight games without the 23-year-old.

They beat Wolves 4-3 in a roller-coaster Carabao Cup fourth round clash on Wednesday night, although a 2-1 home defeat by Sunderland last Saturday saw them end the weekend ninth in the Premier League.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will be keeping an eye on Palmer's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer's extended injury absence is especially bad timing for the Manchester City youth product with next summer's World Cup on the horizon.

The forward hasn't played for his country since June and his first chance to return to the national set-up now won't come until March - the final international break before head coach Thomas Tuchel names his squad for the tournament.