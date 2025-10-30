Premier League fixtures will be eligible for broadcast on two Saturdays either side of Christmas thanks to a rare exemption from the 3pm blackout.

Matches played at 3pm on Saturdays are protected by a broadcast blackout but it’s been reported that UEFA, which oversees the blackout, ratified a proposed exemption for Saturday, December 27 and Saturday, January 3 that would apply to Premier League matches.

While the Premier League has not yet announced its festive TV match picks for Boxing Day and beyond, The Athletic reports that the option of broadcasting Saturday 3pm games won’t be taken.

Why is there a 3pm blackout?

Leeds United's Premier League home game against Manchester United could be broadcast – but it won't be shown at 3pm on Saturday

Under the terms of the blackout, matches played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday cannot be broadcast live in the UK.

This applies to all matches from the Premier League to the depths of non-league, and to matches played abroad. If you want to watch live football on TV at 3pm on Saturdays, the UK is not the place to do it.

The idea behind the blackout, which dates back to the 1960s, is to protect attendances at matches, not least in the lower leagues.

Saturdays during men’s international breaks tend to be exempted and there are other requests that are made and cleared by the European governing body, but the two Saturdays in the festive period were not proposed by the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

“Sources say the request for these dates did not come directly from Premier League officials,” reports Adam Leventhal.

“Due to the two dates in question being over the busy Christmas and New Year period, other football bodies may have chosen to request these dates to keep their options open.”

The festive fixtures in question, which are yet to be scheduled for TV, include Aston Villa’s visit to Chelsea and Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle United. The Red Devils will also travel to Leeds United after New Year, while Manchester City and Chelsea clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa are due to play Chelsea in the Premier League on the Saturday after Christmas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic was told: “The Premier League will not take up the option to make any games it schedules for 3pm on those Saturdays available for broadcast in the UK.”

Exemptions are agreed at the start of the season but the Premier League has shown little inclination to lobby for the blackout’s removal or even to take advantage during the few weekends every season when its matches can be shown at 3pm on Saturday.

“With a value already agreed with broadcasters for the term of the rights cycle, changing course on the matter at short notice is unlikely,” adds Leventhal.

“The Premier League also has a broader commitment to protect attendances lower down the English football pyramid, which may be hit if more people could watch live games at 3pm on Saturday.”