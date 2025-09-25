Is Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke injured? Premier League injury update

Dominic Solanke has been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury

Dominic Solanke is yet to get up and running this season due to a persistent ankle injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been hampered by the issue since pre-season and has made just three appearances in all competitions, all from the bench.

Solanke last featured in Spurs' 2-0 win at Manchester City on August 23 and has missed his club's past five matches going into Saturday's Premier League visit of Wolves.

Is Tottenham's Dominic Solanke available this weekend?

Dominic Solanke scored 16 goals in his first season at Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

Solanke made a £55m move from Bournemouth to Spurs in summer 2024 and scored 16 goals in 45 appearances in his first season with the club.

But the new campaign has been more frustrating for the 28-year-old, who will have wanted to hit the ground running under boss Thomas Frank after the Dane replaced Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Thomas Frank has been forced to look to other options with Dominic Solanke absent (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Tottenham's UEFA Super Cup defeat by Paris Saint-Germain, Solanke was limited to similar cameos in the opening two Premier League games against Burnley and City and has not played since.

He is still waiting for his first start under Frank, who revealed before last Saturday's draw at Brighton that the England striker was closing in on a return to action.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The positive thing is he is back on the grass and has been for three or four days,” the Tottenham boss told The Standard. “He is progressing forward - slowly, but forward.”

And while Wednesday's Carabao Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers came "too early", according to Frank, Solanke may be fit enough to make the bench against rock-bottom Wolves.

Thomas Frank has enjoyed a positive start to his Tottenham reign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs will be targeting maximum points against a side who have lost all of their opening five league matches.

It would continue an encouraging start under Frank, whose side have taken 10 points this term to sit third in the table.