Chelsea dealt Cole Palmer injury setback, with forward set for extended spell on the sidelines

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is set for another period on the sidelines

Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea's next four games as the forward's injury woes continue.

Palmer, 23, has been out of action since the middle of September, after being subbed off during his side's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with the England international lasting just 21 minutes.

The former Manchester City man has now missed crucial games against Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool and is not expected to return until November.

Chelsea Cole Palmer set for even more time on the sidelines as injury woes continue

Palmer is still struggling with injury issues (Image credit: Alamy)

It is no surprise Palmer's body has finally given way, proving once again that the footballing schedule is continuing to take its toll on professionals at the very top.

Last season, the 23-year-old played a staggering 52 games for Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca's side also going all the way in the FIFA Club World Cup in America, beating PSG to lift the trophy.

Chelsea show off the Club World Cup trophy at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by BBC Sport, Palmer is now expected to be out of action until November, with the Chelsea star expected to play no part in games against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolves.

The Blues' first game of next month is against Tottenham in the Premier League on November 1, and even that clash with Thomas Frank's men may come too soon for the England forward.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Palmer was not named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for Thursday's friendly against Wales and Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Latvia, with the Three Lions boss fearing the worst of his recent omission.

"He was only in the June camp, that is concerning, of course," began Tuchel when discussing Palmer's recent setback. "First of all, the most important thing is that he can play without pain, because the groin issue is a very dangerous one to become chronic. This is the most important thing.

It's no secret how big of a fan Thomas Tuchel is of Chelsea man Cole Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level. We know that.

“There is also with him no problem at all (for me). We clearly understand and see the potential and the quality, but there is also a reality that he was not available in five of the (last) seven camps, so right now there are two camps left before the World Cup."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is paramount Palmer is allowed the proper rest, recovery and time he needs, with England's World Cup campaign in the summer approaching.