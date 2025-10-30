Celtic closed the gap at the Scottish Premiership with a helping hand from St Mirren on Wednesday.

Under interim manager Martin O’Neill, Celtic beat Falkirk 4-0 while league leaders Hearts were held to a 2-2 draw by the Buddies in Paisley.

The Bhoys had slipped eight points behind Hearts before Brendan Rodgers resigned, triggering an explosive statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond and a search for a new manager.

Celtic have never been too shy to go back to an old boss

Brendan Rodgers has said goodbye to Celtic for a second time (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The facts did not match his public narrative,” wrote Desmond. “[Rodgers’] words and actions… have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving.”

With Celtic’s title hopes and expectations under threat, they’re on the hunt for a new manager. One of the reported candidates knows the job well.

Celtic have a historical tendency to reappoint former managers. It dates back to Billy McNeill’s second stint, which began in 1987 after a four-year hiatus.

Neil Lennon had two spells in charge and Rodgers himself was on his second go around in Glasgow. Even O’Neill is back on his old patch, albeit temporarily.

It was inevitable that Ange Postecoglou would be heavily touted for a Parkhead return. Having demonstrated his abilities in Australia and Japan, Postecoglou was successful at Celtic.

Under his guidance, the Bhoys won five out of the six domestic trophies available before he departed for Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League.

He is also out of work. Postecoglou won the Europa League but was sacked in the summer and lasted just 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celtic supporters hoping for a reunion have been dealt a blow with a report suggesting that Postecoglou isn’t keen on an immediate return to fresh employment.

“Sources close to Postecoglou have downplayed the possibility of him heading back to Celtic,” reports GiveMeSport.

“Postecoglou is not on course to jump straight back into management at Celtic, even though he has a strong connection with the fanbase and key decision-makers behind the scenes, meaning influential figures at Parkhead will have to turn their attention elsewhere.”

FourFourTwo understands that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is the favourite for the job, with which the likes of Nicky Hayen, Robbie Keane and one-time Rangers candidate Kevin Muscat have also been linked.

After bouncing back from the body blow of defeat against Hearts, Celtic face the first Old Firm derby since Rodgers’ departure on Sunday afternoon.

The two Glasgow rivals meet at Hampden Park in the second Scottish League Cup semi-final. Motherwell and St Mirren will play the first at the national stadium on Saturday.