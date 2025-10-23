Is Chelsea forward Cole Palmer still injured? Premier League injury update

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is still continuing to be frustrated by injury setbacks.

The England international has not played for Enzo Maresca's side since a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on September 20, with Robert Sanchez sent off early in that contest.

Palmer was replaced shortly after, with jeers heard around the Theatre of Dreams, with the 23-year-old ridiculed given his past ties with Manchester City. Funnily enough, the former City man is known to be a lifelong Manchester United fan.

When will Cole Palmer play again for Chelsea?

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has struggled with injury issues this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea swept Dutch giants Ajax aside 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League this week, with Marc Guiu, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Estevao and Tyrique George all on the scoresheet.

Next up for Maresca's side is a home clash with Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, as they look to continue their impressive form as of late.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer grew up supporting Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having already spent a lengthy period on the sidelines, the recent communications coming out of Stamford Bridge suggest Palmer is set for another six weeks out.

It is a persistent thigh injury that continues to trouble the England star, with Palmer and Chelsea keen to get the issues resolved fully before the 2026 World Cup next year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I was wrong," Maresca told a news conference on October 17. "Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, yes, this is the update.

"We try to protect Cole as much as we can," Maresca said. "The most important thing is [that] when he comes back, he is fully fit.

"The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step-by-step. For sure, he's going to be OK. He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and is doing all the therapy."