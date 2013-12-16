Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar, Strongest battle for title

With one match to play, Bolivar (43 points) remain in the box seat with Jaime Arrascaita's stoppage-time winner securing a 2-1 victory over Blooming.

Bolivar took the lead on 19 minutes through Juan Arce before Blooming's Dennis Pinto forced an equaliser in the 27th minute.

The match was tied until the 91st minute as Arrascaita's goal snatched the three points and retained Bolivar's one-point advantage over The Strongest, who won 2-0 at Oriente Petrolero.

Pablo Escobar got The Strongest off to a brilliant start on eight minutes before Jair Reinoso wrapped up the victory in the 79th minute.

A win for Bolivar at fifth-placed Nacional Potosi will seal the title with any other result allowing The Strongest a chance to lift the championship with a win at home against Real Potosi.

In other results, San Jose confirmed their participation in next year's Copa Sudamericana with a 3-3 draw at bottom-placed Aurora while Guabira and Wilstermann fought out a 1-1 draw.

Victor Angola's 90th-minute winner snatched a 2-1 win for Real Potosi over Sport Boys while Club Universitario drew 1-1 with Nacional Potosi.