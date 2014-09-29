Bolivia Wrap: Win keeps Wilstermann on top

Julio Baldivieso's Wilstermann side had to come from behind, but edged past San Jose 2-1 to remain top in the table.

Real Potosi, The Strongest and Blooming also had victories, while Oriente Petrolero thrashed Club Universitario.

But Wilstermann cling onto top spot, despite going behind in the 22nd minute at their Estadio Felix Capriles home.

Mauro Bustamante headed in the game's opening goal for San Jose to put the hosts on the back foot.

A set-piece at the other end helped Wilstermann draw level as Christian Vargas' shot from inside the area took multiple deflections and found the back of the net.

Wilstermann were ahead before half-time thanks to Carlos Neumann.

Neumann struck his fourth league goal of the season as his volley at the back post was enough for his side to claim all three points.

Real Potosi sit level on points with the leaders after Diego Blanco's 72nd-minute header saw them past Bolivar 1-0.

The Strongest are a point back after a pair of second-half goals helped them beat Nacional Potosi 2-0.

Luis Melgar acrobatically put the hosts ahead before Rodrigo Ramallo tapped in the easiest of sealers.

Also on 14 points are Oriente Petrolero and Blooming.

Oriente Petrolero struck twice in each half in a 4-0 thrashing of Club Universitario, while Sergio Almiron's brace could only earn Blooming a point in a 2-2 draw at Universitario Cobija.

Almiron has netted five times in the league this season.

Petrolero Yacuiba finally secured their first win of the campaign, overcoming Sport Boys 2-1.