Bologna grab late winner against SPAL

Roberto Soriano struck three minutes into stoppage time to earn Bologna a 1-0 Serie A win over SPAL at Renato Dall’Ara.

Sinisa Mihajlovic returned to the Bologna dugout for the season-opening draw with Hellas Verona following chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukaemia six weeks ago, and he again took charge of the Rossoblu.

Andrea Poli had the best opportunity of the first half when he was picked out by Riccardo Orsolini and saw his shot turned away by Marco Wolfli.

Takehiro Tomiyasu then headed wide from Nicola Sansone’s cross.

Bologna thought they had a penalty when Sansone’s shot struck Thiago Cionek but after a VAR check for a possible handball, nothing was awarded.

Mattia Destro dragged a shot wide before Soriano struck the bar from close range in the 67th minute.

But as it looked like both sides were going to have to settle for a draw, Soriano headed home Orsolini’s cross.