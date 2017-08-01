Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat

A fine finish from Josip Ilicic consigned Borussia Dortmund to their third defeat of pre-season, going down 1-0 to Atalanta in Altach.

Slovenia international Ilicic, signed from Fiorentina in the close-season, fired a cool finish over substitute goalkeeper Dominik Reimann as a Dortmund squad that did not include the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele or Lukasz Piszczek were beaten.

Peter Bosz selected Mario Gotze as captain in a strong midfield, but a lack of creativity proved their undoing, with teenage striker Alexander Isak failing to make an impact.

The defeat follows losses against Rot-Weiss Essen and Espanyol and sends Dortmund into the DFL-Supercup against Bayern Munich on Saturday on the back of a disappointing result.

Isak failed to make the most of an early opportunity when he attacked a near-post cross from Christian Pulisic and did not get a meaningful connection.

Dortmund pressed well and controlled the opening period, but goalscoring chances were few and far between.

Atalanta could have taken a lead into half-time, but Jasmin Kurtic found the hands of Roman Burki rather than the top-right corner following a cutback from Timothy Castagne.

Reimann replaced Burki for the second period and, after Gotze made way for Dan-Axel Zagadou in the 63rd minute, Maximilian Philipp arrowed a lovely volley from another Pulisic delivery just wide.

Kurtic saw an effort blocked by Reimann after good work from Andrea Petagna down the right, but Atalanta soon put Dortmund to the sword.

Remo Freuler's throughball released Ilicic in behind and the Slovenian made no mistake, committing Reimann to ground and firing a powerful finish into the net.

Luca Vido threatened with a header in the closing stages, but there would be no more goals before the final whistle.