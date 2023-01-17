Borussia Dortmund plot stunning bid for promising Manchester United youngster - report

Manchester United could be set to lose one of their most promising young players to Borussia Dortmund after it was revealed the Bundesliga club are hoping to lure him to Germany this month.

That is according to Talksport, who believe Anthony Elanga has emerged as a top January target for the Black and Yellows. Elanga has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United following the incredible emergence of 18 year old Alejandro Garnacho in recent months and is reportedly open to the move.

Garnacho's stunning rise continued las weekend, as the Argentine teed up Marcus Rashford's winner in the Manchester derby. It is believed Elanga, who can play on either wing or through the middle of attack, could be open to a fresh start. The Sweden international is thought to be desperate to get more playing time and would consider a move to another big European club.

Dortmund have the added benefit of being able to offer Elanga Champions League football this season, as well as a near guarantee of participating in the competition every year.

Opportunities to play would be far more forthcoming at Westfalenstadion, especially given Dortmund sold English starlet Jadon Sancho to United in 2021 and are yet to properly replace him.

Elanga, 20, would offer BVB pace, intelligent movement and an eye for goal. The player is estimated to be worth around €25 million by Transfermarkt, though it would likely take an offer far in excess of that sum to prise him away from Old Trafford this month.