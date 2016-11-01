Borussia Dortmund rule out January transfers

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has made it clear the Bundesliga side have no intention of adding to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Dortmund have been plagued by injury in the opening stages of the campaign, with Erik Durm, Neven Subotic and Marco Reus still on the sidelines.

But Zorc is confident they have the depth to compete for major honours once their injured players return.

"I do not see the necessity to make any winter transfers," Zorc told Sport Bild.

"Our injured players are slowly returning, one by one. The situation will improve once all the injured players are back."

Dortmund brought in a number of new players ahead of the season, with Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Ousmane Dembele, Marc Bartra, Raphael Guerreiro, Sebastian Rode, Emre Mor and Mikel Merino all moving to Signal Iduna Park during the close-season.

Thomas Tuchel's men sit sixth in the Bundesliga table with 15 points from nine games, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by eight points.