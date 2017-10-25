Bosz pleased with impressive Isak

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz praised Alexander Isak for taking his chance in his side's DFB-Pokal thrashing of Magdeburg.

Sweden international teenager Isak marked his first Dortmund start with a maiden goal and an assist in the 5-0 victory on Tuesday.

Bosz hailed the impressive 18-year-old, urging the former AIK forward to continue grabbing his opportunities behind the first-choice Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Alex works hard in training," he told a news conference.

"He has Auba above him in the pecking order, so it's not easy for him. When he gets the chance, he needs to take it. He did so today."

Isak set up Gonzalo Castro for the opener before netting his maiden Dortmund goal just after half-time.

An Andriy Yarmolenko penalty, and Marc Bartra and Shinji Kagawa goals sealed the win for Dortmund.

"I'm very satisfied with the result. Winning 5-0 in Magdeburg is a good result," Bosz said.

"We knew that it wouldn't be easy, because Magdeburg attack with pace. Going 1-0 up before half-time and 2-0 up directly after the break helped us a lot.

"After that we played some good football."