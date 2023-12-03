Brahim Diaz explains why he copied Jude Bellingham technique in Real Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Granada

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz copied a Jude Bellingham technique in Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Granada on Saturday – and the former Manchester City man scored Los Blancos' first goal in a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brahim, who spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, was mostly used as a substitute in the first few weeks of the season.

However, he has been given more playing time recently by coach Carlo Ancelotti due to a series of injuries in midfield and attack.

Against Granada, he was used behind forwards Joselu and Rodrygo as Bellingham started in a deeper role.

And after 26 minutes, the 24-year-old ran onto an exquisite defence-splitting pass by Toni Kroos to fire Real Madrid into the lead.

Brahim's goal set Los Blancos on their way to victory, which was confirmed by a Rodrygo strike 12 minutes into the second half.

After his goal, Brahim celebrated with Bellingham, with the two having built up a good relationship – partly due to the fact that the former Manchester City player speaks good English.

Diaz played Saturday's game with ripped socks, copying a technique adopted by Bellingham which supposedly relieves pressure on the calf muscles.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said: "My calves had gone up in the last few matches and I didn't know why. Bellingham runs for 90 minutes and he's fine, so I said 'I have to do something'. So I cut them because of him."

And jokingly, he added: "Let's hope they don't blow up again now that I go up the stairs!"

