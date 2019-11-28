Manchester United call off Ben Chilwell hunt due to Brandon Williams' ascendancy

The 19-year-old has broken into the first team at Old Trafford, putting Luke Shaw’s place under serious threat with some excellent performances.

And the Times reports that his emergence as a credible first-team option have resulted in the club changing their mind about looking for a new left-back in the transfer market.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell was one of several options the Red Devils were considering launching a bid for, according to the outlet.

But Williams has done enough in his handful of appearances this season to convince Solskjaer and the United hierarchy that he has what it takes to deputise for Shaw at the very least.

The teenager was called upon after Shaw suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the season.

He debuted in the Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale in September, but has featured more regularly of late.

Williams has played every minute of United’s last two Premier League games and scored his first senior goal for the club in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United last weekend.

He was handed a new three-year deal last month as a reward for his efforts.

Shaw is set to return from injury during United’s Europa League game against Astana on Thursday and faces a stern challenge to win his place back off the in-form Williams.



