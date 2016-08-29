Bravo left out of Chile squad for family reasons

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has been left out of the Chile squad for the upcoming international break owing to personal reasons.

Chile have qualifiers against Bolivia and Paraguay lined up as they seek to reach the 2018 World Cup, but will play the double-header without their captain.

A statement by the Asociacion Nacional de Futbol Profesional confirmed Bravo, who joined City from Barcelona on Thursday, is unavailable.

"Claudio Bravo will not participate in this round of fixtures due to personal and family reasons," the statement read.

Bravo, who has captained Chile to two Copa America titles in two years, was not named in the City squad for their 3-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chile face Paraguay on September 1 and Bolivia on September 6, with Juan Antonio Pizzi's side fourth in qualifying, with the top four heading to Russia.