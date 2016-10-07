Brazil 5 Bolivia 0: Neymar stars in romp

Neymar tore Bolivia apart as Brazil cruised to a 5-0 win in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

After opening the scoring in Rio Grande do Norte, Neymar set up goals for Filipe Luis and Gabriel Jesus.

Philippe Coutinho, handed a start ahead of Willian, also struck in a four-goal first-half blitz as Brazil put on a show at the Arena das Dunas.

With his 49th international goal, Neymar moved above Brazil great Zico and into outright fourth in the list of highest goalscorers for the national team.

Having dominated the opening period, Brazil cantered during the second half and Roberto Firmino came off the bench to complete the victory with a header in the 75th minute.

It was a third win in as many games in charge for Tite, with his side second in the CONMEBOL standings.

For Bolivia, it continued their miserable record in away World Cup qualifiers, stretching their winless run on their travels to 51 games.

Jesus missed an early chance for Brazil, but he would supply Neymar with the easiest of openers in the 11th minute.

The Barcelona star pressed and robbed Ronald Raldes of possession before playing a one-two with Jesus and side-footing into an open goal.

Brazil doubled their lead Just 15 minutes later.

Neat interplay down the right led to Giuliano squaring a pass for Coutinho, who took a touch before finishing into the bottom corner.

Brazil's dominance continued and they struck twice more before the break.

Neymar played Filipe Luis in on the left side of the area and the Atletico Madrid full-back beat Carlos Lampe at his near post.

Jesus was the next on the scoresheet, finishing neatly in a one-on-one with Lampe after Neymar put him through following a swift counter-attack.

Neymar and Jesus continued to threaten after the break before both came off, the former having been left bleeding following an elbow to the face.

Brazil cruised through the second half and they added a fifth through Liverpool forward Firmino.

Coutinho's corner was headed in by his club team-mate, who was barely under any pressure.

Brazil will take plenty of confidence into their trip to Venezuela on Tuesday, while Bolivia host Ecuador.