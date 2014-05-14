Brazil deny claims that Neymar will be rested

Speculation in the media suggested that an appeal had been made for Barca to leave the forward out for their crucial title decider against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday.

However, the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol released a statement on their official website on Wednesday that dismissed the reports out of hand.

"The information, in addition to being incorrect, is completely opposite to the direction and thinking of the members of the technical committee of the Brazilian national team," it read.

Head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, far from wanting Neymar to rest, wants his players to join up with the national squad having experienced success on the domestic front ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

"I want them to play like they are champions," he said.

"This will boost their morale, their self-esteem, and the Brazilian national team can only gain from that."

World Cup hosts Brazil face Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in Group A.