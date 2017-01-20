BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan complete Deulofeu loan signing

AC Milan have completed the signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan until the end of the season, the Italian club have confirmed.

The Spain winger moved to Goodison Park on a permanent deal in 2015 having impressed on loan on Merseyside during the 2013-14 campaign.

Defulofeu has struggled for game time under Ronald Koeman this term, though, and has just four Premier League starts to his name.

Milan were soon credited with an interest in his services in the January transfer window, but the move was thought to have stalled over the Serie A club's reluctance to pay a loan fee.

However, the two teams have now reached an agreement with Milan posting on Twitter: "@gerardeulofeu joins #ACMilan on a loan deal until 30/06/2017 #welcomeDeulofeu."