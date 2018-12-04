BREAKING NEWS: Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract

Cesar Azplicueta has signed a new contract to commit his future to Chelsea until 2022, the Premier League club announced.

Club captain Azpilicueta is into his seventh season at Chelsea having joined from Marseille in 2012.

The Spain international initially signed as a right-back, but over the years he has also been deployed to great effect across Chelsea's backline.

Azpilicueta's versatility has been a major part of his success at Chelsea, helping him to thrive regardless of whether playing in a three or four-man defence.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players in Chelsea's squad and looks set to continue at Stamford Bridge well into his thirties.