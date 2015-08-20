BREAKING NEWS: Barca's Pedro completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have swooped to complete the signing of Barcelona forward Pedro.

The Spain international had been strongly linked with Manchester United, with reports suggesting the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had flown to Spain to conclude a deal.

However, Premier League champions Chelsea have now confirmed his arrival - with Barca revealing the transfer fee could rise to €30million.

"I am very happy to be here," Pedro told his new club's official website. "I am very excited to start my adventure at Chelsea and I am here to keep winning titles.

"Thanks to the club and the supporters for giving me the opportunity to put the blue shirt on."

United manager Louis van Gaal was thought to be keen on Pedro as a replacement for Angel di Maria, who joined Paris Saint-Germain after a disappointing one-season stay at Old Trafford.

It appeared as though United had beaten off interest from rivals Manchester City for his signature, before Chelsea's 11th-hour move.

Reports suggested that Jose Mourinho almost signed the 28-year-old in January before opting for Fiorentina's Juan Cuadrado, who has struggled to hit top form in the Premier league.

Pedro comes with an excellent pedigree having won 20 major honours at Camp Nou, including five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey medals and the UEFA Champions League three times.

He has also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

However, Pedro recently found starts hard to come by at club level, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar proving a devastating attacking trio last term - scoring 122 goals between them as Barca won a Liga, Copa and Champions League treble.