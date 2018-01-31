BREAKING NEWS: Batshuayi leaves Chelsea to join Dortmund on loan

Chelsea have allowed striker Michy Batshuayi to join Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal to the end of the season.

Although Batshuayi has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, he struggled to displace first-choice striker Alvaro Morata for Premier League matches, starting only three games.

And with Dortmund struggling for form following the club-record sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, the Bundesliga side have moved to bring in Batshuayi on loan.

BVB leiht Michy bis Saisonende vom aus!Alle Infos: January 31, 2018

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website: "Michy is a young, very interesting striker who boasts a good goalscoring record and has shown his extraordinary quality at Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, in the Belgian league and while playing for the national team."

Batshuayi arrives in Germany off the back of a two-goal salvo in Chelsea's 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle United last Sunday.

Dortmund, who find themselves sixth in the Bundesliga, wasted little time in bolstering their ranks after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left for Arsenal earlier in the deal in a €63million.