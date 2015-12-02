BREAKING NEWS: Cahill signs new Chelsea deal

Gary Cahill has signed a new four-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2019.

The England centre-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bolton Wanderers in January 2012 and has gone on to win Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup medals.

Cahill, 29, was thrilled with the show of faith from Chelsea after finalising his new deal.

"I am really pleased to commit my future to Chelsea and it is great the club has put their faith in me," he told the club's official website.

"I have achieved a lot here and I hope I can keep on learning, helping the team and lifting trophies over the next four years."

Cahill has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.