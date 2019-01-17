BREAKING NEWS: Dembele departs Spurs for Guangzhou R&F

Mousa Dembele has completed his move from Tottenham to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R and F.

Dembele joins his new club on a three-year deal and Spurs are reportedly receiving £11million as part of the transfer.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham in 2012 after two impressive seasons in the Premier League with Fulham, who successfully converted him from a forward.

Although never prolific in terms of goals or assists and Spurs, Dembele played an important role during his time in north London and was highly regarded by fans.

Dembele's effortless dribbling and ability on the ball drew plenty of admirers made him a fine option in midfield for Mauricio Pochettino, as well as Tim Sherwood and Andre Villas-Boas before the Argentinian.