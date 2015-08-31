BREAKING NEWS: Draxler swaps Schalke for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Julian Draxler from Bundesliga rivals Schalke on a five-year deal following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian's much-discussed move to Manchester City finally went through on Sunday, along with Ivan Perisic's switch to Inter, and Wolfsburg have been quick to help fill the void by bringing in Germany winger Draxler.

Despite injuries disrupting his playing time last season, Draxler had attracted interest from Serie A champions Juventus in recent weeks.

However, Schalke rejected Juve's offer, with the accepted Wolfsburg bid reported to be in the region of €35 million plus add-ons.

Schalke confirmed the fee received was a club-record sum.